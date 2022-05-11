Benalmádena joins bone marrow donation awareness campaign The town hall has joined forces with the Association of Volunteers of Children's Oncology, to improve the quality of life of patients, while informing children what bone marrow is and encouraging them to become donors

Councillor for Education (C) and Juan Carmona and María del Prado González from AVOI launch the campaign. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has joined forces with the Association of Volunteers of Children's Oncology (AVOI) to promote a campaign that highlights the importance of donating bone marrow.

The project, which was presented at the Mariana Pineda primary school on Monday, will inform students what bone marrow is and encourage them to become donors in order to improve the quality of life of patients.

The initiative was announced by the councillor for Education, E. Pablo Centella; the director of AVOI, María del Prado González, and the president of the association, Juan Carmona, and is aimed at educating children, who, in turn, “will be the ones who make adults in their families aware of the need to donate bone marrow”.

Last year, 67 schools in the province of Malaga participated in the campaign, and this year’s campaign will also inform the children of the importance of donating blood.

"We will carry out the project with children as protagonists. It will focus on educational centres, where students will learn about bone marrow and how they can become donors, and then explain it to their parents,” the president of AVOI said.