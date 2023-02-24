Benalmádena installs defibrillators in all municipal buildings The project, which had an investment of almost 124,000 euros, will include the initial and ongoing training of municipal workers in the use of the machines, which are used for the treatment of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, has announced that, after the installation of 32 defibrillators in all municipal buildings, Benalmádena has become a «fully cardio-protected municipality».

The project, which had an investment of almost 124,000 euros, will include the initial and ongoing training of municipal workers in the use of the machines, which are used for the treatment of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, specifically ventricular fibrillation (V-Fib).

«This investment involves training all municipal workers in the use of these life-saving devices, which we consider an essential resource to guarantee the health and safety of our citizens,» Navas said.

The initiative was announced during the council's February plenary session, during which, the mayor honoured Alejandro Ortiz Cabrera, a medical professional who had been committed to teaching school children resuscitation and first aid techniques. Cabrera, who also trained police officers and civil protection volunteers, was honoured with a commemorative plaque at the Torrequebrada Health Centre after he died in a traffic accident in 2020.

«Alejandro was committed to this initiative: today he would be very proud that all the municipal buildings have now been fitted with defibrillator equipment,» the mayor added.