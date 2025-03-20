Benalmádena to install almost 200 brown containers for biodegradable waste The town hall announced the plan after concluding an awareness and communication campaign on the selective collection of biowaste that has been carried out in recent months

Benalmádena town hall has announced that it will install around 200 brown waste containers in different parts of the municipality after concluding the awareness and communication campaign on the selective collection of biowaste that has been carried out in recent months.

The campaign was carried out in schools and public areas, where information points were set up to explain the use of the brown container.

Benalmádena council said that, in compliance with European regulations, it has made a firm commitment to install this new container that allows the sustainable disposal of all domestic organic waste, "as long as it is biodegradable”.

European regulations state that municipal waste deposited in landfills must be reduced to ten per cent by 2035, a reduction that must be done gradually. For this reason, the council carried out an information campaign at all levels, involving residents, business owners, associations and schools.

This service is funded by the recovery, transformation and resilience plan (PRTR) – financed by the European Union.