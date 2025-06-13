Benalmádena to be home to 196 'diverse' works by Picasso for next 20 years

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:38 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall and the Fracaral foundation have signed an agreement through which the latter will loan 196 pieces of art signed by Pablo Picasso to the council free of charge for the next 20 years. The total value of the collection, following a detailed study that lasted more than a year, is estimated at 470,300 euros.

It is a "diverse" collection, covering themes such as mythology, theatre and the world of bullfighting. In terms of formats, it includes drawings, engravings, lithographs and high quality reproductions produced using techniques such as woodcut, screen printing and pochoir (stencil prints).

The council has already announced that it is working on an exhibition project to show them to the public, and it has no shortage of facilities for this. To begin with, it has the Benalmádena Costa exhibition centre, which has already hosted an exhibition on Picasso which was a great success with the public. And to continue, one of the star projects of the current local government is the construction of a new cultural centre in Benalmádena Pueblo, which would also have more than enough space to house this collection in the future.

"This agreement is the fruit of this local government's commitment to culture. I have worked tirelessly with the Fracaral foundation to sign a future loan agreement that today becomes a reality after a preliminary study of the works," said the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara.

Lara added that "Benalmádena is positioned as a cultural destination of reference", which also allows researchers, collectors and art lovers from around the world "to delve into the unique work of Picasso and other prominent artists".

Piece by piece

The study of each of the pieces on loan to Benalmádena has been carried out by a team of professionals of "recognised prestige". Among them are Carlos Ferrer, a doctor specialising in the work of Picasso, and María José Montañés Garnica, a restorer specialising in the conservation and restoration of graphic art. They are supported by the advice of José María Luna and the coordination of Antonio Sánchez. In the report delivered by this team, a technical file has been drawn up for each of the pieces, a detailed study of their state of conservation, and an analysis of the relevant documentation for each one.

One of the most outstanding items in the collection, according to Ferrer, is an original drawing that the artist gave to Dr. Jean Stehelin. This drawing, made on two different dates (at the end of 1968 and in March 1969), was a gift to the doctor who cared for Picasso in his last years. So much so that he was the first to be called when Picasso died on the morning of 8 April 1973, but the doctor himself was already ill and would die a few days later, so he was unable to assist the artist in his last hours. Picasso dedicated more than a dozen drawings to the doctor.

The collection includes prints from two series produced between 1968 and 1971: Suite 347 and Suite 156. These prints are representative of the artist's style and technique in his last period.