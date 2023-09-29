Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Experts from different state security forces attended the two-day conference. SUR
Benalmádena hosts major international fight against radicalisation conference
Organised by the intelligence centre against terrorism and organised crime (CITCO), the event was attended by officers from Europol, FBI agents, representatives from the Ministry of Interior, along with judges, lawyers and prosecutors

Benalmádena

Friday, 29 September 2023, 10:02

Experts from different state security forces from Spain and other countries gathered at the Hotel Alay in Benalmádena for a two-day international conference on radicalisation earlier this week.

Organised by the intelligence centre against terrorism and organised crime (CITCO), the meeting was attended by officers from Europol, FBI agents, representatives from the Ministry of Interior, along with judges, lawyers and prosecutors.

Sponsored by the European Commission, the conference focused on formulas to address terrorist propaganda and the influence of mental health in radicalisation processes, especially among youngsters. Experts in areas such as judiciary, research, psychology and education offered their knowledge and experience during talks and workshops designed to help better understand the complexities of radicalisation, while also exploring new strategies and solutions to address the problem.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, thanked the “prestigious organisations” for participating in the event, which he said would “help to explore this challenge effectively”.

“We must thank the security services for their tireless work to guarantee the safety of our communities, because their commitment to the protection of our citizens is fundamental in the fight against radicalisation and violent extremism. Their active participation in this conference is a testament to their dedication to building a safer world,” Lara said.

