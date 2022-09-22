Benalmádena hosts 23rd bonsai exhibition The collection will feature more than 30 types of bonsai trees, including olive, pine and a wide variety of deciduous trees, each with its own particular characteristics

The Casa de Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, is hosting the 23rd edition of the Muestra de Bonsai, an exhibition organised by the local bonsai association (Amigos del Bonsai) that is being held from today, Thursday 22, and Saturday 24 September.

The collection will feature more than 30 types of bonsai trees, including olive, pine and a wide variety of deciduous trees, each with its own particular characteristics.

The exhibition was launched by a representative of the association, Francisco Gómez, and the councillor for Culture, E. Pablo Centella, who said the display will “demonstrate the deep roots the bonsai has in Benalmádena”, and the “strong connection” the town has to events outside the municipality.

Several experts from the association will be on hand to offer advice and information about these miniature trees, a Japanese art that developed from the traditional Chinese art form of penjing.

Visitors will also enjoy guided tours to learn about the different species in show.

The friends of the bonsai association will also organise a free four-week course in October to teach participants the various techniques used in the cultivation of the trees.

The association was formed in 1988 by a small group of enthusiasts who hold regular meetings to bring together bonsai enthusiasts from all over the province.