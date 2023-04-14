Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The 'Ovoide' building. SUR
Benalmádena gets 700,000 euros for well-known Ovoide building facelift

Benalmádena gets 700,000 euros for well-known Ovoide building facelift

The EU funds will go towards the improvement of accessibility and conditions in the municipal training centre

Marina Rivas

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:39

Mayor of Benalmádena Víctor Navas has announced that the town has secured 700,000 of EU funds for the improvement of accessibility and conditions in its municipal training centre, better known as the Ovoide building.

The facility in Arroyo de la Miel has been crying out for a face lift, especially because it is used by thousands of people every year, both to take part in the numerous training courses and workshops and to attend classes at the municipal school of music and dance.

Funds will allow thermal and acoustic improvements to be made as well as the installation of a lift.

