Benalmádena expands its services for foreign residents

The Foreign Residents’ Department in Benalmádena is increasing its accessibility by providing a new service from the town hall building in the Pueblo on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm. The council said that the reason for this new office is to facilitate access to its services, as previously, foreigners living in the area had to travel to the coast to access services in their own language.

The department helps and advises foreigners about all aspects of living in Spain, and the new office will operate in conjunction with the rest of the municipal services, such as the foreigner’s department in Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena Costa. This office is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 2pm, and it offers services in Spanish, English, German, French, Russian and Polish.

The town hall said that the new service had been “highly demanded by the local foreign population”.

Benalmádena currently has a population of approximately 75,000, of which, 35 per cent are foreigners of 142 different nationalities, the vast majority being British, Scandinavian and French.