One of the five panels that have been installed in Arroyo de la Miel. SUR
Benalmádena boosts support local shops campaign with new info panels in key areas
Benalmádena boosts support local shops campaign with new info panels in key areas

The ‘open shopping centre’ association (ACCAB) has collaborated with the town hall to install of five panels that offer information about the businesses that can be found in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 17 February 2025, 12:05

Benalmádena town hall and the ‘open shopping centre’ association (ACCAB) have collaborated financially with the installation of five information panels at strategic commercial points in Arroyo de la Miel. The panels, which cost a total of 8,000 euros, include information about the businesses that can be found in the area and the products and services they offer.

This initiative is part of a project to encourage residents and visitors to make their purchases in local shops and includes promotional bags with the slogan ‘Compra en Benalmádena - Ganamos todos’ (buy in Benalmádena - we all win).

The campaign was presented by the association’s president, Jesús Fortes, and commerce councillor Raúl Campos, who said, “These panels serve in turn as a campaign to promote purchases in local businesses, raising awareness and informing the population that everything they need can be found in our local shops, which all offer professionalism, commitment and quality."

The president of ACCAB added that the panels " bring together all the businesses that are members of the association, and as new ones are incorporated, the design of the street map will be updated".

The open shopping centre, which covers an area of almost 122,000 square metres, has the official recognition of the regional government and was awarded first prize in the open shopping centres category of the Andalusian domestic trade awards in 2018.

