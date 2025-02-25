Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 15:28 Compartir

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by members of his council, attended the inauguration last week of the new callisthenics area located on Malapesquera beach, a space that enables the practice of gymnastic exercises.

The exercise area was created by an agreement between the town hall and Graf Restauración S.L.U, owner of the McDonald's restaurants in Benalmádena, which has financed and installed the new equipment.

The initiative was formalised with the aim of providing a public area with equipment designed for the practice of callisthenics, a form of strength training that uses an individual's body weight as resistance to perform multi-joint, compound movements.

The project is part of a "program for the improvement of strength" designed by the sports department of the town hall that seeks to provide citizens with spaces where they can exercise with the aim of improving their physical health.

"We continue to provide these sports facilities as part of our firm commitment to promote this type of outdoor installation in different parts of the municipality," the mayor said.