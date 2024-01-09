Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Los Molinillos Roman ruins in Benalmádena. SUR
Benalmádena begins long overdue project to open key Roman site to visitors
Benalmádena begins long overdue project to open key Roman site to visitors

The project is part of the rehabilitation of the historical, architectural and cultural heritage of the town “with the primary objective of making it a tourist attraction”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 16:18

Benalmádena town hall has launched a project to renovate the Los Molinillos archaeological site, one of the municipality’s most important sites from the Roman period.

The initiative will include the creation of a series of walkways, ramps and a LED lighting system so the ruins can be viewed by the public.

The project, which began this week, has a budget of 267,000 euros and an execution period of 65 calendar days. The council said that the site should be open by the beginning of March, “barring unforeseen circumstances”.

Councillor for roads and works, José Luis Bergillos, pointed out that the main objective involves the cleaning and enhancement of a “very deteriorated site”, where the remains of previous excavations have been carried out, and which are currently “unsafe to access”.

The work will also include the erection of a perimeter fence, along with a wall to stop the possibility of “landslides” from the adjoining site.

Plan of the project for the Los Molinillos site.
Plan of the project for the Los Molinillos site. SUR

The councillor added that the project is part of the rehabilitation of the historical, architectural and cultural heritage of the municipality, “with the primary objective of making it a tourist attraction”.

The town hall claimed the project was “left on the back burner” for more than four years by the previous socialist council, despite the fact that funds for its completion were included in its Edusi strategy.

