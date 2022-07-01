Benalmádena beach affected by a sewage pipe break has been given a clean bill of health The Health authorities recommended that people should not swim last week and a yellow flag has been flying as a warning

Everything is back to normal on the affected stretch of beach. / sur

The stretch of beach in Benalmádena which had to be closed due to a break in a sewage pipe has been given a clean bill of health and can be used for swimming again.

The water has been declared clean and in optimum condition after analysis by the Costa del Sol Health District, more than a week after a warning was given not to swim there.

The affected beach, which is between those of Arroyo de la Miel and Malapesquera, was closed on Monday 21 June. Although the break in the sewage pipe was repaired within a few days, the Junta de Andalucía warned that swimming was not recommended straight away.

The first results of tests for E.coli last week showed that the water would be suitable, but the council decided to continue to fly a yellow flag as a warning not to swim until the results of all the analyses had been received.