Author Marcos Antonio López Zaragoza. SUR
Benalmádena author launches English-language version of new children's book

The Boy Who Became Don Quixote: The Guardian of Benalmádena deals with issues such as bullying, xenophobia, honesty, honour and respect for the elderly, among others

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 22 September 2023, 11:32

The English version of a new children’s book by local author Marcos Antonio López Zaragoza is to be launched next week at Castillo El Bil Bil in Benalmádena Costa. The book, The Boy Who Became Don Quixote: The Guardian of Benalmádena, is based on the epic Spanish novel Don Quixote de la Mancha, although the author has reworked the classic tale to bring the iconic character into the 21st century. The book deals with issues such as bullying, xenophobia, honesty, honour and respect for the elderly, among others.

The launch, which will be in English and Spanish, will include poetry recitals and readings from the book by the author, along with an introduction given by the president of the Benalmádena Independent Writers Group, María Ángeles Fernández.

The event, to be attended by the town’s mayor Juan Antonio Lara, will take place from 7pm until 9pm on Friday 29 September, and entrance is free until capacity is reached.

Known locally as the ‘writer of Benalmádena’, Marcos has published several children’s books, which are all based on the customs of, or are set in, Benalmádena. He has also published a bilingual collection of poetry, Benalmádena from the Heart, and has collaborated in numerous poetry anthologies with several established local writers.

