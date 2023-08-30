Benalmádena auditorium to host night of orthodox flamenco

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Benalmádena will host a night of orthodox flamenco at the municipal auditorium in Parque La Paloma from 10pm on Saturday 2 September.

Organised by the local flamenco club, Peña Flamenca La Repompa de Málaga, with the collaboration of the town hall, the event will present some of the art’s most established performers.

These will include Juan Villar, a singer from Cadiz who cut his teeth working in the top clubs (tablaos) of Madrid and festivals throughout Andalucía during the 1960s and ‘70s; Pedro Granaino, who, as his name suggests, descends from Granada, and who has become one of the most orthodox singers on today’s flamenco scene; and Antonio Reyes, a young singer from Chiclana de la Frontera who won the Giraldillo award for cante during the 2014 flamenco biennial in Seville.

Also on the line-up is local singer Chato de Málaga, along with the guitarists, Manuel Jero, Luis El Salao and Patrocinio, while the dance will be supplied by the Malaga dance troupe of Sandra Cisneros.

Tickets cost ten euros in advance (15 euros at the box office on the night) and are available from mientrada.net