Benalmádena is set to approve the protection of the Tivoli World site Nobody knows when – or if – it will open again and what will happen to its workers, but at least the land on which this amusement park stands will not be able to be used for anything else

On Thursday, 24 February, Benalmádena council is due to approve the protection of the Tivoli World site, something that was proposed a few months ago when there were “suspicions” that the owner, the Tremón Group, was planning to change its use sometime in the next few years.

“We have been working on this for months; let nobody be in any doubt that the council is 100 per cent behind the people who work at Tivoli and we want it to continue,” says the mayor, Victor Navas. He also points out that this provisional approval would have been very difficult if the objections from the Tremón Group had been accepted. In fact, most have been rejected, although a few have been taken into account.

Urban Plan

A few months ago the council commissioned a technical report into legal ways of reinforcing the protection of the Tivoli site, and it has found that under the land regulation plan for urban Malaga, which is known as POTAUM, it is listed as a metropolitan facility of cultural and recreational character, as are important infrastructures such as the Picasso Museum, the Cervantes Theatre and the historical garden of La Cónsula.

Some of the facilities included in POTAUM are fully protected, while for others protection is recommended and councils need to take action to guarantee their protection: that is the case with Tivoli World. Now, Benalmádena council must modify its Urban Plan so that Tivoli is registered the same way as it is in the POTAUM. This will mean that the land is protected under municipal as well as metropolitan rules. The proposal just needs to be approved by tomorrow’s council meeting first.