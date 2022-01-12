Working group set up to fight for Tivoli World amusement park on the Costa del Sol The left-wing coalition, Unidas Podemos, claims the Andalusian government has given up “despite having powers in this conflict"

Unidas Podemos wants to create a working group to "continue pressing" for the reopening of the Tivoli World amusement park in Benalmádena on Spain's Costa del Sol.

The Andalusian coordinator of Izquierda Unida (IU), Toni Valero, after a meeting with representatives of the Tivoli staff and unions on 11 January, said, "We have to propose a viable solution for the reopening of the amusement and leisure park, the resolution of the labour dispute that affects 100 workers and the strengthening of the tourist economy of the Costa del Sol and Andalucía." The Junta “is abandoning its duties despite having jurisdiction in this conflict," Valero added.

Andalusian parliamentarian and provincial coordinator of IU Malaga, Guzmán Ahumada, said the Junta "has powers of economy, tourism, economic transformation, employment and the protection of productive land."

"Excuses are running out" for not reopening Tivoli, he said. “The argument that it was not economically viable has been dismantled.”

Union representative, Lola Villalba, added, “It is key that public administrations get involved and that in 2022 Tivoli can reopen for its 50th anniversary.”