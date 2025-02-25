Benalmádena announces project 'of great importance' to keep beaches in perfect condition

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:16 Compartir

Benalmádena beaches councillor Presi Aguilera has announced a project that will include the renovation of the walkways along its coast after the destruction during inclement weather earlier this year. The councillor said that the plan is “of great importance” in order to keep the beaches in perfect condition and ensure the safety of users.

Aguilera said the work, which has a budget of around half a million euros, will take place in the Carvajal, Fuente de la Salud and Torrebermeja-Malapesquera areas, with the initial forecast that they will be ready, “if there are no unforeseen circumstances”, for use by Easter.

"It is evident that the beaches of Benalmádena had to be modernised, both in services provided to their users and in their daily cleaning and maintenance," Aguilera said.

The work is part of a plan to improve beach accessibility and facilities, along the Benalmádena coastline. The councillor pointed out that the council has also carried out a modification of the beach cleaning and maintenance contract which will make it possible to keep the toilets open 365 days a year. The modified contract also allows expanding, as Aguilera explained, the manned bathroom and toilet facilities adapted for people with reduced mobility, "going from two to four”.

"The coast is an absolute priority for the local government, which is making great progress in terms of the hard work that has been done to remove reeds and branches during this year's storms, and the initiatives carried out to keep our beaches in perfect condition throughout the year."