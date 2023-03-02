Benalmádena announces plans for long-awaited new fire station

The new facility will be «a multifunctional building» with a budget of around four million euros and it could be completed within two years

Benalmadena has put out to tender the drafting of the preliminary project for the construction of a new fire station, which will be located on Avenida Cerro del Viento.

The initiative was announced by the town's mayor, Víctor Navas, who said that the new facility, which will also have space to house Civil Protection unit, will be «a multifunctional building» with a budget of around four million euros.

The mayor said that the project, which began more than five years ago, had been «an arduous process that has encountered setbacks of all kinds».

«The creation of a new fire station was a need that has been dragging on for years. The fire services currently share space in the operational services warehouse, so it is essential that they have a more robust building with the latest technological,» Navas explained.

The mayor added that the new building, which will be financed by Unespa funds (Spanish union of insurance companies), will become «one of the most important and innovative emergency centres in the province of Malaga».

The mayor praised the suitability of the selected plot, both for its dimensions, and for its strategic location to speed up response times to any part of the municipality.

«Once we have the preliminary project drafted, we will immediately tender its execution, and we estimate that within two years the new Benalmádena fire station will be a reality,» the mayor said.