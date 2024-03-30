Benalmádena overtakes tourism 'giants' in Spain, such as Benidorm and Barcelona, and this is why

Sections
Benalmádena has overtaken tourism "giants" in Spain such as Benidorm and Barcelona in its latest hotel occupancy figures, according to the town hall. Councillor Presi Aguilera pointed out "spectacular" data the municipality is recording for overnight stays, tourist numbers and average spending per visitor registered in 2023.
Aguilerar claimed December was a record month, registering a 51.2% increase in hotel tourists (27,670) and a 47.2% increase in overnight stays (139,145). In total, December closed with 139,145 hotel overnight stays, reaching a total of 3,306,674 overnight stays in hotels alone in 2023. For the full year, Benalmádena recorded a 7.3% increase in hotel tourists, compared to 2022, and an 11.3% increase in hotel overnight stays.
The councillor attributed part of the success to the town's tourist office, which is now extending its opening hours for Easter and this summer, from 9am until 8pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9am until 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
Aguilera also pointed out the municipality's presence at tourism fairs such as the ITB in Berlin, Barcelona with B-Travel 2024, Fitur 2024 in Madrid, Matka in Finland and the WTM in London. "We are attending, expanding markets, consolidating those that were already there and strengthening the tourism strategy," she said.
The council is working on a strategic plan over the coming years with tourism and planning officials on the Costa del Sol, she added. Benalmádena's marina is set to play a major part in the plan, which will involve an extensive investment package, Aguilera said.
