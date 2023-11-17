Adventurous 4.5-million-euro transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled

Design of how the new marina will look.

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

What will Benalmádena marina be like in a few years? What does the project that the local council prepared look like?

The town hall has announced it is moving forward with its plan to update, or completely transform, the port. The main objective of this adventurous project is “to make room for sport, training, leisure, culture and quality employment, and to create a new port model with a realistic, sustainable project that will be a reference for the coming decades”.

Of great importance is the planned transformation of the area of the main dock, where a two-storey shopping centre with 7,000 square metres of commercial space is proposed, in addition to 5,500 square metres of roof-top terraces with panoramic views out to sea.

The berths for the most prestigious boats will be located in front of the shopping centre, while a vocational training institute for trades linked to the sea is planned in the area of the current port entrance.

Computerised image of the new dock area. SUR

The plans also involve the renovation of the nautical centre, which will have its own dock with an independent entrance.

Another attractive element will be the construction of what the council describes as the “great aquarium of the Costa del Sol”, which will have an underwater tunnel that will lead to a new green area in front of the nautical centre.

Pedestrians will have special importance in the design, which is why access to the port from Avenida Alay Avenue will be completely remodelled. This will include the construction of new steps leading to the waterside, and the installation of landscaped gardens with water features and fountains. Connection to the port from the Virgen del Carmen promenade is planned through a wooden pedestrian walkway.

The town hall said that the majority of this 4.5-million-euro transformation will be financed with the port's own funds.