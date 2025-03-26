Benalmádena adds more sustainable and environmentally friendly cleaning vehicle to fleet

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 10:30 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has commissioned a new vehicle to improve cleaning services in time for the inspected influx of visitors at Easter and during the summer season. This was announced by cleaning and environment councillor Juan Olea, who explained that this new vehicle, “with cutting-edge technology”, will increase the efficiency of municipal cleaning services. He pointed out that the truck is “modern, more sustainable and environmentally friendly”.

The councillor explained that the vehicle, which cost more than 280,000 euros, was "a necessary commitment " due to the council’s special emphasis on upgrading and renewing the cleaning fleet.

"We are all aware that we must put all the possible technical means at the disposal of our workers so that Benalmádena shines every day of the year, and this is why we have invested a lot in new vehicles in the cleaning area,” Olea said.