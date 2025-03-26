Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new sustainable and environmentally friendly vehicle. SUR
Benalmádena adds more sustainable and environmentally friendly cleaning vehicle to fleet
Environment

Benalmádena adds more sustainable and environmentally friendly cleaning vehicle to fleet

The vehicle which cost more than 280,000 euros, will help improve services in time for the inspected influx of visitors at Easter and during the summer season

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 10:30

Benalmádena town hall has commissioned a new vehicle to improve cleaning services in time for the inspected influx of visitors at Easter and during the summer season. This was announced by cleaning and environment councillor Juan Olea, who explained that this new vehicle, “with cutting-edge technology”, will increase the efficiency of municipal cleaning services. He pointed out that the truck is “modern, more sustainable and environmentally friendly”.

The councillor explained that the vehicle, which cost more than 280,000 euros, was "a necessary commitment " due to the council’s special emphasis on upgrading and renewing the cleaning fleet.

"We are all aware that we must put all the possible technical means at the disposal of our workers so that Benalmádena shines every day of the year, and this is why we have invested a lot in new vehicles in the cleaning area,” Olea said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  2. 2 Relegation fears calmed as Malaga CF pick up crucial win
  3. 3 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  4. 4 Several records shattered in the Malaga Half Marathon
  5. 5 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  6. 6 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  7. 7 Schoolwork showcase: secondary poems
  8. 8 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  9. 9 Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery
  10. 10 Marbella FC sink deeper into relegation trouble with yet another home collapse

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena adds more sustainable and environmentally friendly cleaning vehicle to fleet