More than 200 athletes sign up for Torremolinos beach triathlon Registration is still open for the endurance event on 16 October which will feature cash prizes for the most outstanding athletes

Members of the Torremolinos Triathlon Club and Ramón Alcaide and María González announce the event. / SUR

More than 200 athletes have already signed up for the fourth Triathlon Playas de Torremolinos, which takes place on Sunday 16 October.

The endurance race, which returns for the first time since 2019, is organised by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club and will involve swimming, running and cycling over various distances in the Los Alamos district.

The event, which will have a separate circuit for athletes with disabilities, was announced by the councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide; the delegate in Malaga for the Andalusian Triathlon Federation, María González; and the vice president of the Torremolinos Triathlon Club, José Moreno.

The race, which is part of the provincial triathlon circuit, will feature cash prizes for the most outstanding triathletes as well as for the clubs with the highest participation.

Those wishing to participate must register on the website of the Andalusian Triathlon Federation (www.triatlonandalucia.org) by Monday 10 October.

Registration for the race, which starts at 9.30am, costs 25 euros for members of the federation and 32 euros for non-members.

“The Torremolinos coastline is an ideal location for the triathlon, which returns after an absence as a result of the pandemic. We have dedicated much time and effort to the preparation of this event and we are expecting a lot more people to participate,” the councillor for Sports said.