Popular artisan street market returns to Arroyo de la Miel

Benalmádema town hall has announced that the popular artisan street market will return to Arroyo de la Miel on each Tuesday throughout August.

Located in the pedestrianised area of Avenida de la Constitución, the market, which aims to provide local artisans with a space to exhibit and market their work, will consist of 14 stalls and will take place from 7pm until midnight. The stalls will feature creations of local ceramicists, artists, jewellers, designers, weavers and crocheters, among other things.

The initiative is part of the council’s summer schedule of open-air events aimed at boosting local economy. The town will also host open air shows and street entertainment in a bid to reactivate the commercial backcloth by enticing visitors and tourists to support local businesses.

The market is hosted by the Benalmádena artisan association, Alma y Esencia, a group which promotes the work of local artists by organising markets, exhibitions and workshops.

“The idea of this initiative is to value the talent of local artisans by providing them with an area to showcase and sell their work,” councillor for Culture, E. Pablo Centella said.