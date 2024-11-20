Man arrested for stabbing his 73-year-old brother on the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 13:19

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his 73-year-old brother in Torremolinos. National Police officers have taken charge of the investigation into the incident which happened on Friday 15 November at about 4.30pm.

The local police station received a call reporting a knife attack involving two brothers. On arrival, officers found the victim had several serious stab wounds to the abdomen and head. Emergency health services were called and the victim was transferred to hospital.

Although his injuries were serious, the victim was able to tell police that his brother had stabbed him. His brother had fled the scene but, some hours later, officers managed to contact the suspect by telephone, who agreed to surrender. Investigators also seized the knife used in the attack.