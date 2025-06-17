Middle-aged man arrested for slashing the tyres of 20 cars in Benalmádena

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 12:02 Compartir

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Benalmádena accused of puncturing the tyres of around 20 cars that were parked in different streets around the Costa del Sol town. The motive is unknown, although everything points to a simple act of vandalism. The incident happened early on Monday morning in the Torrequebrada area. An off-duty National Police officer caught the man in the act while he was slashing the tyres of several vehicles parked on Avenida Estrella del Mar.

The officer immediately alerted the 091 National Police hotline, which coordinated a response unit to locate him as soon as possible. Benalmádena Local Police patrols that were on duty in the area also took part in the deployment.

The rapid police response enabled the suspect to be located at the scene before he could flee. The physical description perfectly matched the description given by the female officer: a man in his 50s with an unkempt appearance.

The officers went through the area and counted up to 20 cars with flat tyres in several streets. Most of them had two tyres affected, although some cars had all four slashed, according to the sources consulted.

During the search, the police officers seized a quad bike tool from the suspect - the vehicle was parked nearby - which was presumably used to puncture the tyres. It is not ruled out that more cars may have been affected.