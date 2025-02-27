Man arrested for alleged rape at knifepoint in Torremolinos

Irene Quirante Thursday, 27 February 2025, 19:20 Compartir

The National Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who tried to escape after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her Torremolinos flat, while threatening her with a knife. The incident took place around 11.30pm on Monday 24 February. The perpetrator was caught by the building's concierge at the exit, who managed to hold him almost until the police officers arrived.

The 091 emergency number received several calls from neighbours and the concierge, alerting the police that they had heard a woman screaming.

According to sources, the pair had met in the La Nogalera neighbourhood in Torremolinos a few hours prior to the incident. They struck up a conversation and later decided to go to the victim's home. It was only at the address that the man changed his behaviour and became very violent, prompting the woman to ask him to leave.

He then allegedly grabbed a knife and threatened the woman in order to sexually assault her. Her screams alerted the people in the building.

According to the investigation, the man attempted to flee, but was stopped by the concierge. When the first squad of the National Police arrived, the perpetrator had managed to release himself from the grip of the concierge. However, the security guard pointed him out to the officers, who then arrested him.

The officers found the woman shaking and in a state of shock. She was taken to hospital.

The arrested man was brought before the court in Torremolinos on Wednesday 26 February. According to sources, the victim could not be located, which led to the provisional release of the alleged assailant.

The judicial authority imposed precautionary measures, including a travel ban on the suspect and a restraining order preventing contact with the woman. The case has been deferred within court system in Torremolinos.