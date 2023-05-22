Argentinian culture and cuisine on offer during four-day Fiesta Gaucha in Torremolinos

The festivities will be held on Bajondillo beach and will include food, traditional Argentinian folk and pop music, along with tango shows

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Argentinian community of the Costa del Sol will come together for the Fiesta Gaucha in Torremolinos this weekend, a four-day festival that will promote the folklore, music and cuisine of Argentina.

Organised by Torremolinos town hall and the Asociación Argentina Costasoleña, the event will take place on the Bajondillo beach between midday and midnight from Thursday 25 until Sunday 28 May.

One of the main attractions will be the large grill area, where suckling pig, whole racks of ribs and steaks will be cooked over wood and charcoal barbecues. Visitors can also sample an array of traditional Argentinian specialties, like empanadas (spicy meat pasties), blood sausage chilli sauces, preserves and some of Argentina’s favourite beers.

The festivities will include gaucho demonstrations, traditional Argentinian folk and pop music, along with folklore, tango and ballet shows performed by local dance academies.

The gaucho is a national symbol in Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. They became greatly admired and renowned in legends, folklore and literature and were an important part of South America’s regional cultural tradition.