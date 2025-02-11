Foreign anthropologist appeals for return of suitcase stolen on the Costa containing vital immigration project notes

Alexandra Staniewska, a Polish social anthropologist, is asking for help to find a suitcase that was stolen from her rental car in Benalmádena on Thursday 6 February. The suitcase contains valuable notes for an immigration project she is carrying out on the coastline of Andalucía.

The incident happened on Calle Torrevigía between 4pm and 5.30pm. Before arriving at her hotel, Alexandra decided to park the car and ask people around the establishments located on the coast if any groups of immigrants had been sighted - a question related to her project.

She didn't notice anything suspicious when she returned to the vehicle. However, when she arrived back at the hotel and didn't find her suitcase in the boot, she realised that someone had broken into the car. "They picked the lock on the passenger door and then left everything in perfect condition," said Alexandra.

Staniewska has reported to the National Police that her belongings included a laptop computer valued at 1,750 euros, a smart watch worth 400 euros, branded glasses and clothes.

However, all of it "can be replaced", said the victim of the theft. What she is asking for help with is getting the alleged thieves to return a notebook, which contains notes on all the fieldwork for the project that she has been recording from the Andalucía region's beaches, from Cartagena Cadiz.