Andalusian veteran padel championship expected to be a big hit in Torremolinos The tournament will take place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April and will bring together around 250 players from 16 teams from all over the region

The tournament will be held at the municipal sports complex in Torremolinos.

Torremolinos will host the Andalusian veteran padel championship, a tournament that will be held at the San Miguel municipal sports complex on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April.

The competition, organised by the Andalusian padel federation (FAP), with the collaboration of the Torremolinos Sports delegation, will bring together around 250 players from 16 teams from all over the region.

The competition will include both male (over 40 years) and female (over 35 years) categories, with teams made up of five pairs.

The town hall said the event will help boost sports tourism in Torremolinos during the low season.

The FAP aims to promote, practice and develop the sport throughout Andalucía through various tournaments and competitions. The federation is made up of sports clubs, individual athletes, coaches, judges and referees.