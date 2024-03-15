Almost 30 owners of electric scooters fined in Benalmádena for various offences

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 15 March 2024, 22:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara, has revealed the results of a recent campaign that was carried out during a seven-day period to monitor and control electric scooters in the municipality.

Daily checks were carried out by Local Police officers on more than 200 personal mobility vehicles (VMP) in order to monitor compliance with the different safety and certification measures that affect these types of transport. A total of 25 people were fined for various offences, including riding on the pavement and negligent driving, while one vehicle was seized for the lack of correct documentation.

The town hall is currently working on a modification of the municipal byelaws for the regulation of VMPs due to the increase in the use of these vehicles in the last two years.

The current legislation establishes that electric scooters can be used in urban areas at speeds of no more than 25 kilometres per hour, although their use on pavements and in pedestrianised areas is prohibited.