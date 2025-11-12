Aldi announces opening date for its latest supermarket in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 15:50 | Updated 16:03h. Share

Work on the plot of land of the former Los Álamos hotel in Torremolinos is advancing well. Besides the construction of 180-flat complex Oceanika, one of the largest timber-framed buildings in the world, work on which started on 12 September 2024, the commercial part of the plot will be occupied by the town's third Aldi supermarket.

In Torremolinos, Aldi already operates on Calle de la Cruz and Avenida Carlota Alessandri, very close to the municipal border with Benalmádena.

The new premises are located on Avenida Manuel Fraga Iribarne 12, on the axis of what used to be the N-340 road. The supermarket already has an opening date - 26 November. It will have a sales area of 1,200 square metres and 105 parking spaces.

14 workers

The store is scheduled to open its doors from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 9.30pm. Eight people of the 14-person staff are local residents.

Aldi has announced that it will offer locals special discounts and promotions on a selection of products during the first weeks to celebrate the opening. Some of the items in question will be local and regional produce.

Aldi's presence in Andalucía

Aldi's third supermarket in Torremolinos is part of the company's expansion plan in Andalucía, which is one of the regions where the brand has the largest presence, with new locations this year in Vélez-Málaga, Mojácar (Almeria) and Dos Hermanas-Entre Núcleos (Seville).

Aldi arrived in Spain in 2002. The chain currently has 480 supermarkets, some 7.7 million customers and 7,700 employees in the country. Overall, the Aldi Nord group has 88,000 employees in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

The opening of the store on the site of the former hotel offers clues about the timeline for the main construction project underway in this area - the Oceanika residential complex made of pine wood, developed by Nuovit, featuring flats, communal areas, green spaces and leisure zones, as well as coworking spaces. Oceanika is also expected to open in the second half of 2025, although no official date has been announced.

Oceanika was conceived with the expansion of Malaga city and its surrounding areas in mind. The Costa del Sol capital has become a digital hub thanks to TechPark Andalucía and companies such as Google, which have opened offices there. For this reason, the residential complex mostly targets workers looking for medium-term rental contracts and digital nomads.