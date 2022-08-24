Hollywood-themed gala dinner to raise funds for Spanish cancer association The event has been organised to raise funds for the AECC Benalmádena/Torremolinos, which offers help and support to patients and their families, as well as financing research projects

The Spanish Association Against Cancer of Benalmádena/Torremolinos (AECC) has announced that it will host a Hollywood-themed gala dinner at the Hotel Estival Torrequebrada on Saturday 24 September.

The event has been organised to raise funds for the association, which offers help and support to patients and their families, as well as financing research projects with the aim of offering better diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

The fundraising dinner was announced by the Benalmádena councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga; and the association’s president, Luisa Jiménez, who said that the dinner will have “classic Hollywood cinema as a theme”.

Tickets for the event, which will include a welcome cocktail on arrival, a three-course meal and entertainment, cost 80 euros and are available from the AECC headquarters in Arroyo de la Miel, or online: entradium.com.

The president explained that this year’s event will include a special presentation to the association’s most loyal supporters.

“As a first, during this year’s dinner, we will recognise those people, companies or entities that have always supported us by delivering a prize to distinguish and thank them for their support and perseverance,” she said.