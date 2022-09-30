Benalmádena town hall grants 15,000-euro subsidy to Spanish cancer association The town's mayor visited the headquarters of the AECC in Arroyo de la Miel earlier this week to learn about the different programmes the association offers

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, and the councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, visited the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Arroyo de la Miel this week to inform the charity about a 15,000-euro subsidy that the town hall has granted the association. The money will be used to maintain the charity’s headquarters, which offers therapies and psychological support to both patients with cancer and their families.

During the visit, the mayor was given a tour of the facility to learn about the different programmes the association offers. Navas took time to thank the staff and volunteers, promising that his council would “try in the coming years” to continue increasing the amounts of subsidies in order to benefit the residents of the town.

“Benalmádena town hall maintains a special sensitivity with social groups for the enormous work they do. Each one specialises in their own field, but all are of general interest for the municipality. Therefore, every year we try to increase and offer subsidies that facilitate the development of the activity of these social groups,” the mayor said.

The president of the association, Luisa Jiménez, said, “This type of help provided by the town hall is essential to enable us to continue attending the high number of patients we have.”