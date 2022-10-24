Torremolinos signs agreement for long-awaited cancer association branch The AECC centre will provide information, assistance and various services, such as prevention courses, activities and workshops, free of charge to both cancer patients and their families

Torremolinos has announced that the town will soon have its own branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). The town hall has given the green light for a new headquarters to be installed in a vacant building in the El Pinillo district.

The announcement was made during a meeting on Friday that was attended by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, together with the president of the AECC in Malaga, Joaquín Morales, and the president of the AECC in Torremolinos, Charo Pareja.

"After several months of work, today we have signed the transfer agreement with the AECC for a new premises so that they can also carry out their important work here in Torremolinos," the mayor explained.

Del Cid said the centre will provide information, assistance and various services, such as prevention courses, activities and workshops, free of charge to both cancer patients and their families.

Until now, the AECC had a shared headquarters for Torremolinos and Benalmádena located in Arroyo de la Miel, which serves an estimated 1,000 people each year.

The new facility in Torremolinos should be ready to open “in the next few days”.