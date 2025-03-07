Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Olea next to one of the areas where the treatment has been carried out. SUR
Costa del Sol town launches extensive campaign to prevent spread of the processionary caterpillar
Environment

Costa del Sol town launches extensive campaign to prevent spread of the processionary caterpillar

A new treatment is being applied in various areas of Benalmádena, in compliance with the new European guidelines

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:29

Benalmádena town hall is applying a new treatment against the spread of the pine processionary caterpillar at more than a hundred points of the municipality, in accordance with the new European regulatory framework.

Under the previous regulations, "the larvae did not emerge, because the treatment used remained effective in the tree for two to three months". However, new European regulations require the use of different products that work only on contact. This means that multiple treatments must be applied on different days, along with regular inspections, as Juan Olea, councillor for the environment, explained.

The new treatment "is key to preventing the hatching of eggs", although it should not be forgotten that, "like any natural and biological process", it also depends on multiple factors.

The treatment team will continue to monitor all the areas. In addition to this, they will be removing the processionary nests that mostly contain specimens that have died following a previous treatment. To reduce further spread of the caterpillars, the teams will install moth traps.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  4. 4 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  8. 8 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  9. 9 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management
  10. 10 Cártama town hall continues remodelling of town centre streets

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town launches extensive campaign to prevent spread of the processionary caterpillar