Costa del Sol town launches extensive campaign to prevent spread of the processionary caterpillar

Olea next to one of the areas where the treatment has been carried out.

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:29

Benalmádena town hall is applying a new treatment against the spread of the pine processionary caterpillar at more than a hundred points of the municipality, in accordance with the new European regulatory framework.

Under the previous regulations, "the larvae did not emerge, because the treatment used remained effective in the tree for two to three months". However, new European regulations require the use of different products that work only on contact. This means that multiple treatments must be applied on different days, along with regular inspections, as Juan Olea, councillor for the environment, explained.

The new treatment "is key to preventing the hatching of eggs", although it should not be forgotten that, "like any natural and biological process", it also depends on multiple factors.

The treatment team will continue to monitor all the areas. In addition to this, they will be removing the processionary nests that mostly contain specimens that have died following a previous treatment. To reduce further spread of the caterpillars, the teams will install moth traps.