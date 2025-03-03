Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Adolfo Cayuso shows the rash on his neck caused by processionary caterpillars. Sur
Malaga family besieged by &#039;plague&#039; of processionary caterpillars: &#039;It is like being in a horror movie&#039;
Health

Malaga family besieged by 'plague' of processionary caterpillars: 'It is like being in a horror movie'

Adolfo Cayuso has had severe allergic reactions to the pests and claims that the new biological treatments imposed by the EU "do not work"

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 3 March 2025, 18:07

Adolfo Cayuso lives with his wife, his son and their three German Shepherds in the Valseca area of Los Montes de Málaga. This winter they are suffering the worst invasion of pine processionary caterpillars since they moved there almost a decade ago. According to Cayuso, although the Junta de Andalucía's forestry agents have treated the pine trees that the caterpillars build their nests in, the new products imposed by the European Union are much milder and do not work.

"This year it has exploded, everything is infested with nests, there are hundreds of them," Cayuso says. As a result, once the caterpillars started descending from the trees a month ago, he has been suffering with severe hives which he has to treat with antihistamines and corticoids. "The caterpillars eject their stinging hairs when they feel threatened and here, when it is always a bit windy they fly and I have to go out in a bubble, like a beekeeper, because there are so many hairs in the air. It is a very unpleasant situation," he described. Cayuso said he can't even think about going out for a walk because they even get through his clothes.

"More caterpillars than ever"

He described the situation as "a horror movie" and added, "I'm not squeamish but the rows and balls of caterpillars are everywhere." To make matters worse, Cayuso mainly works from home so doesn't even leave the house every day. The situation is even more dangerous for his dogs: "We have spent a lot of money on vets; one of them is still undergoing treatment," he said.

The family has tried various home methods to try to deal with the caterpillars, but they aren't working. And the cause, in their opinion, is that the insecticide treatments that the Junta has applied this year "do not work as they should". Cayuso says, "The worst thing is that they tell us that they can't do anything, that now everything has to be ecological because of European legislation. They said they have sprayed by ground and aerial means, but with a biological insecticide that consists of bacteria that, rather than killing them, seems they have fed them, because we have never had so many problems."

Junta admits new insecticides are "less persistent".

The regional government's department for sustainability and environment in Malaga admits that there is a problem with both the "biological" and synthetic active substances and products that the EU has authorised. "The difference with those previously authorised and used (mainly diflubenzuron/Dimilin) is that they were considerably more effective and above all much more persistent over time, which resulted in greater ease of application and effectiveness by acting on the entire population of processionary," the department has said.

Instead, bacillus/Foray is now being used for the aerial spraying and deltamethrin/Decis on the ground. "Bacillus is not comparable to diflubenzuron as they are totally different methods. It is less effective, much less persistent and much more complicated to apply," they say. "As for the deltamethrin we used before and now it is exactly the same, but much less persistent, which lowers the effectiveness a little bit."

Cayuso also explained that the caterpillars have severely damaged the pine trees they have colonised. "They say that chemical insecticides are not allowed because they affect them, but the forest is infested with thousands of caterpillars and is drying out," he said, adding, "The forest agents are aware that this product does not work. They walk around, they see it and they also suffer from hives, but their hands are tied."

The only solution they have been given is to put a pheromone trap on each tree to stop the caterpillars from coming down, but this is not viable for the family as each device costs 35 euros. "That's a lot of trees and these products are very expensive," Cayuso pointed out.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  2. 2 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  3. 3 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  4. 4 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  5. 5 Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone
  6. 6 Tour title remains elusive for Alejandro Davidovich after yet another final defeat
  7. 7 Mobile breast screening unit to visit east of Malaga province
  8. 8 Last-gasp equaliser not enough to save Antequera CF from losing top spot
  9. 9 More than 2,000 athletes to compete in Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championships on the Costa
  10. 10 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga family besieged by 'plague' of processionary caterpillars: 'It is like being in a horror movie'