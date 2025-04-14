37-year-old motorcyclist dies after Torremolinos crash

SUR Malaga Monday, 14 April 2025, 09:29 Compartir

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday morning after crashing in Torremolinos, according to 112 Andalucía emergency service control room sources.

A member of the public alerted the call handlers at 7.40am reporting that a motorcyclist had crashed on Avenida de la Libertad. The operators immediately alerted the Local Police force and the 061 health emergency ambulance service.

Health officials confirmed the death of the 37-year-old male motorcyclist.