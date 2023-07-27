Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A 36-year-old man dies in Torremolinos after being trapped between car and a wall

A 36-year-old man dies in Torremolinos after being trapped between car and a wall

Police are investigating whether it happened because the handbrake of the vehicle involved failed

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 09:25

A 36-year-old man died after being trapped between a car and a wall in Torremolinos on Wednesday afternoon, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency incident control room. Sources consulted told SUR that they are investigating whether the accident was caused by a fault in the handbrake of the vehicle involved.

The incident happened in Calle Nidos, in La Carihuela district, shortly after 4.30pm, when a member of the public alerted the emergency number. Apparently, the victim was trapped between the car, a wall and a railing.

The coordination centre immediately alerted the 061 health services, fire brigade, Local Police and National Police. It appears that staff from a nearby hotel and members of the town council's lifeguard service first rushed to the man's aid.

Firefighters managed to free the man but despite the attempts of the medical team to revive him they were unable to do anything to save his life, National Police confirmed to 112.

