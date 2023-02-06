1,200 competitors take part in Torremolinos half marathon Sunday's race attracted runners from all over Malaga province and further afield, of which, approximately 25 per cent were foreign athletes

The half marathon attracted 30 per cent more runners than last year. / SUR

A total of 1,200 athletes took part in the half marathon in Torremolinos on Sunday (5 February), the popular street race that has been running for 33 years.

The event attracted runners from all over the province and further afield, of which, approximately 25 per cent were foreign athletes, the largest number of which were British. One of the objectives of this year’s race was to increase the presence of foreign runners with the intention of promoting sports tourism in the town.

The men’s category was won by Javier Arcas, from Gedysa Comarcal Antequera, with a time of 1:09:35; followed by Daniel Pérez from Club Atletismo Málaga, and Antonio Jesús Águilar, from Club Atletismo Guadalhorce Álora.

Amanda Lanetoft triumphed with a time of 1:26:59 in the women’s category, while second and third places were taken by Jo Vickers and Laura Taylor respectively, both from the South London Harriers club.

According to the town hall, the competition had a "notable increase" in participants this year, with 30 per cent more compared to the 2022 race.