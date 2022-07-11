Repairs to storm-damaged Costa del Sol beaches earlier this year swallowed up a whopping 530,000 cubic metres of sand After high seas and strong winds devasted the coastline of Malaga province in April, action had to be taken on 43 beaches in 14 municipalities and in some cases the works continued to the end of June

The damage caused by storms to beaches in Malaga city and the Costa del Sol is worse every year, and the amount of work needed to repair it also increases. Since the high waves and strong winds in April, the Coastal Authority has moved 530,000 cubic metres of sand to replace all that which was lost.

The Emergency Plan which was approved by the Secretary of State for the Environment cost 2.1 million euros, and the government’s representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, said this week that this had been the biggest project to stabilise the coastline in the past decade, in terms of the amount of sand needed.

Action had to be taken on 43 beaches in 14 municipalities and in some cases the works continued to the end of June. They included re-profiling and levelling, removing debris, rubble, pieces of pipe and vegetation and eliminating banks of sand.

Most of the works were finished by mid-June, with the exception of Torrox, Malaga, Marbella and Estepona, which were delayed because permission was needed from the Junta de Andalucía to use sand which had been dredged from rivers.

Javier Salas also said that the government has reactivated stabilisation projects for beaches on the Malaga coast, and these are going to cost 26.8 million euros.