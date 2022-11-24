Bancosol food bank aims to smash 1,070,000 euro target with this year's charity campaign Over three hundred shops and supermarkets will be collection points on Friday and Saturday this week, with the support of some four thousand volunteers across Malaga province

Bancosol's annual 'Gran Recogida' - a great collection of donated food, essential items and money - is taking place this Friday 25 and Saturday 26 November across Malaga province.

The Costa del Sol's largest food bank, will collect donations and work to distribute them to around one hundred and sixty social organisations in Malaga province. These organisations will then distribute the donations to disadvantaged individuals and families and provide employment programmes and advice.

For this 'Gran Recogida', collection points will be established in supermarkets located in Malaga city, Algarrobo-Costa, Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Alameda, Álora, Antequera, Archidona, Benalmádena, Campillos, Cártama Estación, Chilches, Churriana, Coín , Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Pizarra, Ronda, San Pedro Alcántara, Torre del Mar, Torremolinos, Torrox-Costa and Vélez-Málaga.

Diego Vázquez, president of Bancosol said, "In the first year of fundraising we raised 1,020,000 euros and the last campaign we exceeded 1,070,000 euros. I do not doubt the kindness of the people of Malaga and this year we are going to do even better." He was speaking during the presentation of the new campaign with the Junta de Andalucía's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro.

Over three hundred stores will take part in the initiative with the help of four thousand volunteers in the province. There will be collection points in supermarkets and those who wish to donate directly to Bancosol can do so via Bizum 00887 or by bank transfer to the accounts ES74 2100 2529 3502 1002 2162 or ES38 2103 0285 7100 3000 2314.

Vulnerable families

The project aims to provide food staples for those who may be facing financial hardship, and this year the organisation wants to ensure that there are one million meals available for the most vulnerable families.

There are just over fifty thousand recipients who rely on Bancosol and fifteen thousand of those are children.

The president of Bancosol, Diego Vázquez, highlights the urgent need for “campaigns like this.” With the rising cost of living and financial uncertainty looming over many this coming year, the work of Bancosol is now more important than ever to ensure that those who are at risk of poverty have access to nutritious food and basic necessities. The work of this food bank certainly has an impact.

Wonderful work

Olga Arsenia Zaracho, a woman who now works for the Arquisocial organisation, thanks to a course she accessed via Bancosol, praised the charity for the “wonderful work its volunteers carry out.”

The president of Bancosol, Diego Vázquez, is confident that the people of Malaga will come together to surpass last year's impressive one million euros donated and prove that they not only have “the best food and climate, but also have the biggest and most charitable hearts.”