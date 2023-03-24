Bancosol celebrates 25 years and nearly 90 million kilos of food distributed The Costa del Sol food bank will mark its 25-year anniversary with a special commemorative event involving the associations it works with and volunteers

The Bancosol family has millions of reasons to celebrate this year, but specifically 85,880,730 of them.

That’s how many kilos of food the Costa del Sol’s largest food bank has donated in 25 years, assisting more than 800,000 people.

Bancosol is celebrating its 25th birthday this year and will mark the milestone with a special programme of activities.

“Here we are about people and we are at their service to give them dignity in food and also job opportunities," said Bancosol president Diego Vázquez at the launch of the activities, in which Fundación Bancaria Unicaja is the main sponsor.

From its warehouse of 2,000 square metres, volunteers serve 168 associations and 50,142 individuals, of whom more than 14,000 are children.

The first of the Bancosol-led activities will occur from 28 March at the Cultural Area of El Corte Inglés, where there will be a lecture, ‘Responsible Companies’.

Involved in the meeting will be Maskom Supermarkets, Meliá Hotels, Euroformac, Torremolinos town hall and Clece.

The next lecture will be in May and the third and final one, in September.

There will also be an exhibition, '25 years of Bancosol', which will bring together images which document the most important moments over the years and can be seen in Malaga, Antequera, Nerja, Vélez-Málaga, Marbella and Ronda.

The anniversary activities will close in the last quarter of the year, before the annual Gran Recogida supermarket food drive, with a commemorative event to acknowledge the work of the associations and volunteers who have contributed to Bancosol’s work.

“They address basic needs and deserve our greatest recognition,” said president of Fundación Bancaria Unicaja José M. Domínguez.

"They work with the three 'e's'; economy, efficiency and effectiveness - Three essential ingredients for any business organisation, even more so for one that works in the field of charity.”