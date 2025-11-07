Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Blood samples pile up. SUR

Backlog grows as healthcare technicians in Malaga province stay out on strike

The walkout, organised by their SIETeSS senior healthcare technicians' union, has halted more than 30,000 daily medical tests, including blood, urine, stool and image analyses

José Antonio Sau

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 12:18

Around 1,600 senior healthcare technicians in Malaga were continuing the strike this week that has severely disrupted testing and analysis services across public hospitals in the province.

The walkout, organised by their SIETeSS senior healthcare technicians' union, has halted more than 30,000 daily medical tests, including blood, urine, stool and image analyses. Local hospitals such as the Regional, Clínico and Costa del Sol have seen blood sample processing fall by more than half, with thousands of specimens at risk of being discarded after going over their validity date.

The technicians - specialists in radiology, pathology, laboratory work, nuclear medicine, and other key areas - say they feel "invisible" despite being essential to the health system's daily functioning. They are demanding fair pay and professional recognition, insisting that their qualifications correspond to category B, approved since 2007, rather than the lower C1 level at which they are still classified.

Participation in the strike has been massive, reaching 90-95% across public and private sectors. The action has forced hospitals to reschedule diagnostic tests, X-rays and even some operations.

The union has warned that unless their demands are addressed, further strikes could follow, as technicians push for long-overdue recognition of their role in Andalucía's healthcare network.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  2. 2 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  3. 3 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  4. 4 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  5. 5 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  6. 6 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  7. 7 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival
  9. 9 More than 200 people turn out for diabetes awareness walk on Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Backlog grows as healthcare technicians in Malaga province stay out on strike

Backlog grows as healthcare technicians in Malaga province stay out on strike