On your marks, get set, go... for Nerja's annual fair on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 6 October 2025, 15:00 Share

The end of September and October can only mean one thing for the coastal towns of the Axarquía on the eastern Costa del Sol: Feria. After Vélez-Málaga and Torrox, it is Nerja's turn to celebrate its fair in honour of its patron saints, La Virgen de las Angustias y San Miguel Arcángel from Wednesday 8 to Monday 13 October.

The Nerja October fair will begin at 8pm on Wednesday with music in front of the town hall followed by the grand gala of the Queen and Knight of 2025, which will be held at 10.30pm in the Plaza de España, with free admission.

There will be three concerts: María Peláe will perform on 9 October; Javier Medina on 11 October; and Camela on 12 October. All concerts will begin at 11pm and admission is free.

The programme includes a full calendar of activities for all audiences, including the procession of images of the patron saints which will be held on 10 October. Each day will have 2 hours of music-free attractions at the Huertos de Carabeo fairgrounds from 7pm to 9pm making the fair accessible especially for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other conditions.

The attractions will have reduced prices from 8 to the 12 October they will cost 3.5 euros and on the 13 October, Children's Day, they will be even cheaper, at two euros. The town centre and the Balcón de Europa will also play a key role during the festivities, as they will host the daytime fair and children's activities.

Waiters' race

A highlight of the fair is the 'Waiters' Race' which will be held on Thursday 9 October. The race will start at the Balcón de Europa arches and will run through the main streets of the town centre, ending at Calle Almirante Ferrándiz, near Bar Pulguilla and Restaurante Botanic.

Francisco Urbano, a local hotelier who is involved in organising the initiative, highlighted in a statement that last year "was a day of celebration for the entire hospitality sector" and that they want to repeat the experience, "incorporating new events to continue promoting a unique event."

The councillor for trade, Antonio López, stressed that this event "puts the town's most important trade, the hospitality industry, on the map, highlighting the professionalism of waiters, an essential trade in a tourist town like ours and in this way also recognises those who day after day serve the people of Nerja and visitors in the town".

Participants must wear their work uniforms. The first prize for the individual race will be 700 euros plus a trophy, wine and beer, while the winning relay team will receive 300 euros. All participants will also be entered into a draw for dinners, hotel stays and other gifts.