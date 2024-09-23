Young Irish woman seriously injured after being engulfed in flames when dress catches fire at Costa del Sol wedding

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 23 September 2024, 16:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A guest at the wedding of an Irish couple in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol was seriously injured when the dress she was wearing caught fire during the celebrations near the town’s iconic Balcón de Europa on Thursday 19 September.

The 29-year-old Irish woman remains in the serious burns unit of the Virgen de Sevilla Hospital in Seville after her dress was set alight by one of the candles being used as a decoration at the ceremony.

As SUR has been able to confirm, the incident happened at around 11.50pm when the guests were celebrating the marriage in a room located on the ground floor of a holiday rental apartment. At one point, the woman entered the bathroom where the organisers had placed some decorative candles.

Unfortunate accident

For reasons unknown and under investigation, the woman's dress caught fire and she was engulfed in flames within seconds. A group of young people who rushed into the toilet found her semi-conscious and badly injured and quickly called the emergency services.

An investigation has opened to try to clarify the circumstances of the incident, although the main hypothesis being considered is that it was an unfortunate accident while

Given the seriousness of her burns, the ambulance rushed her to the Regional Hospital in Malaga, where she underwent an initial operation. She had third degree burns over 70 per cent of her body. The young woman was subsequently transferred to the serious burns unit of the Hospital Virgen de Sevilla, where she remains under observation.