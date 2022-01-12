Work gets underway on new Torre del Mar dog park The new facility will be located in front of Mercadona in the Tomillar area of the town

Work has started on a new dog park for Torre del Mar, located at the entrance of the El Tomillar area and parallel to Avenida Juan Carlos I, near Mercadona. The project forms part of the Plan for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA).

Vélez-Málaga's Deputy Mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, said during a visit to the site on Wednesday, "We are presenting the start of the work on the Tomillar park, which will become the great dog park of Torre del Mar.” Atencia added that a dog park is one of the facilities “most requested” by local residents.

Environment councillor, Antonio Ariza, pointed out that "Torre del Mar still does not have an area for pets and we have seen the need to build an area for them. The area already had a small recreation area for dogs, which was in poor condition, so we have chosen to expand it and create a friendlier environment for our pets.”

Ariza went on to say, "the works will consist of enclosing the park, improvements to the green areas, benches, litter bins, a play area adapted for the dogs, the installation of a drinking fountain and improvements to the lighting. With all of this we want to create a friendlier environment in accordance with the needs that have been requested for years."