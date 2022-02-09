New women's information centre to serve 18 Axarquía villages A lawyer and a social worker are available for users, who will be able to seek help and advice for any aspect of their professional or personal lives

A new centre for women in the Axarquía was officially launched on Wednesday. It will provide information and services including a social worker and lawyer. The centre will serve of 18 of the 31 villages that make up the area and have its headquarters in Torre del Mar.

"The opening of the Women's Information Centre is one of the most important actions we have undertaken and the one we are most proud of having achieved. First of all, because of the important role it plays for thousands of women in our region. Precisely for the women of the smallest villages, those who have fewer opportunities, and to whom, paradoxically, more services are now being cut," said José Jiménez, president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquía, the umbrella authority that brings together the Axarquía’s town halls.

Jiménez went on to say, "It is comforting that we can facilitate and make such an important resource available for any matter of personal or professional life, to listen, to advise, to lend a hand.”

The centre will serve Algarrobo, Almáchar, Árchez, Arenas, Arenas, Benamargosa, Benamocarra, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Cómpeta, Cútar, El Borge, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Sayalonga, Salares, Sedella and Totalán. It will be financed with a subsidy from the Junta de Andalucía and with funds from the villages themselves. The social worker and lawyer will work in the 18 villages on a rota system.

"All services will be provided in a confidential manner, offering personalised and individual attention to women who find themselves in a situation of inequality or vulnerability, or suffering any kind of gender-based work, cultural, social, educational, economic or political discrimination. Minors in their care will also be considered part of the target group", the mancomunidad’s equality spokesperson, Aroa Palma, explained.