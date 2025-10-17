Women in east of Malaga province recognised on International Day of Rural Women

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 17 October 2025, 11:43 Share

The Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía in the east of Malaga province recognised thirty women ‘role models’ in rural life during a ceremony on Wednesday 15 October to mark the United Nations' International Day of Rural Women.

Awards went to Vélez-Málaga lawyer Patricia Cid, environmental agent Ingrid Guerrero, journalists Patricia Padial and Eva Guzmán, and swimmers Tomasa Ruiz and Andrea Villén. Individual town halls were responsible for choosing each of the people who received the award.

President of the Mancomunidad, Jorge Martín said the recognition is "the mark you leave on society because in the global world we live in, your example spreads from one village to another, from the countryside to the city and transcends borders".

He went on to say, "You have all become a mirror that inspires new generations, you are the visible face of all rural women around the world, those who have defended and protected their surroundings, the contribution that you have all made to the development, improvement and well-being of your villages."

The regional institution has created these awards to highlight the work of women entrepreneurs, workers, athletes, artists and those who have promoted associations in their respective towns and villages as well as women who in retirement continue with their agricultural work.

Special recognition awards granted by the joint organisation went to environmental agent Ingrid Guerrero Klein; Vélez-Málaga businesswoman and lawyer Patricia Cid; Radio Miramar journalists Patricia Padial and Eva Guzmán; and the athletes of the Axarquía Swimming Club women's team, with Tomasa Ruiz and Andrea Villén accepting the award.

Other awards went to Antonia Acosta, who has played a fundamental role in the social revitalisation of the municipality, integrating herself into municipal life and playing a leading role in improving the quality of life of the village, as a promoter of social innovation, education and values training initiatives, closely linked to the daily life of the parish and demonstrating her dedication to service and her willingness to transform life in Almayate.

Carmen Álvarez Muñoz from Nerja was recognised "for a life devoted to fighting for her family, dedicating herself to agriculture, and making this activity her way of life and means of supporting her family’.