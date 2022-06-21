Woman's body found floating in the sea by Nerja's Balcon de Europa Guardia Civil officers are trying to discover her identity and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was spotted in the sea at Nerja early this morning (Tuesday 20 June). The alarm was raised by people in the Balcón de Europa area around 9.15am, who noticed someone floating face-down in the water.

Officers from Nerja’s Local Police, the Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers rushed to the scene, along with paramedics. The woman, who is believed to be around 50, was dead when they brought her out of the water. The Guardia Civil are trying to ascertain her identity, and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of her death.