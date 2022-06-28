Woman seriously injured after falling down a three-metre drop from Nerja seafront path The accident happened in an area where the council has been carrying out remodelling works for the Coastal Path project

A Spanish woman, aged around 50, suffered serious injuries on Sunday afternoon when she fell three metres from a seafront path in Nerja. The accident occurred around 2.30pm in the area leading down to the Playa del Salón, close to the Balcón de Europa in the town centre.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital in Vélez-Malaga, where she was said to be suffering from multiple contusions and in a serious condition.

The area from which she fell has been remodelled by Nerja council in recent months as part of the Coastal Path project, to create a new viewpoint looking over the Balcón de Europa and connect the beaches of Calahonda and El Salón for pedestrians via the path that runs in front of the hotel.